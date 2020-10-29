Continued unemployment claims at 4,375 in S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Continued unemployment claims in South Dakota increased by 55 for the week Oct. 18-24 to 4,375, the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation announced in its weekly update Thursday morning.

There were 391 new, or initial, weekly claims processed for Oct. 18-24, which is a decrease of 94 from last week’s 485 new claims. A total of $758,000 was paid out in state benefits.

More than $310 million in unemployment benefits has been paid out since March 16 through the state and federal government programs.