Continued unemployment claims at 4,375 in S.D.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south-dakota-department-of-labor-and-regulation_494715540621

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Continued unemployment claims in South Dakota increased by 55 for the week Oct. 18-24 to 4,375, the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation announced in its weekly update Thursday morning. 

There were 391 new, or initial, weekly claims processed for Oct. 18-24, which is a decrease of 94 from last week’s 485 new claims. A total of $758,000 was paid out in state benefits. 

More than $310 million in unemployment benefits has been paid out since March 16 through the state and federal government programs. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests