SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Battle scars are starting to show for home and business owners who’ve spent countless hours moving snow. And a few people now have their sights set on something else.

“I’m tired, I’m sore, my arms hurt, My wrists hurt,” Danae Ketterling said.

Danae Ketterling has spent the past three days fighting off the snow on her long rural driveway along Hwy 19 south of Madison.

“Got everything done Monday night, Tuesday woke up did about 2 hours in the morning, did round 3 in the afternoon, about an hour there,” Ketterling said. Then today, Wednesday did another hour and a half opening up the road again because the plows had gone by and left me a nice big drift to go through,” Ketterling said.

It’s the same issue that’s sending homeowners all over Sioux Falls back out to clear their driveways for a 2nd, 3rd or even 4th time this week.

“We shoveled for about an hour and half last night, we really didn’t expect this much snow, so when we seen it piling up we thought we better get a head start, halfway through we said we’ll call it quits,” Riley Key said.

Riley Key and his wife bought their first home just a few months ago and are getting a crash course in the reality of owning a home during a South Dakota winter.

“As a homeowner, when you see it hit your driveway, it’s like how much are we getting and how much do I need to stay up to get the driveway out of the way,” Key said.

“There’s nowhere to put it anymore, that’s the hard part we just keep piling it up higher, so hours and hours,” Ketterling said.

For Ketterling out in the country, the work hasn’t been just clearing out the driveway, she’s now also continually having to clear snow away from the vent along the side of her house.

“I’ve done that about 3 times now, I had to climb on the roof yesterday, to clear the vent up there,” Ketterling said.

She says it’s impossible to even guess how many hours she and her husband and neighbors have spent clearing out snow this winter.

What does it make you think when you see it coming down?

“A vacation, vacation can’t come soon enough right now,” Ketterling said.