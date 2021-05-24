Contempt hearing set over judge’s order requiring vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A federal judge in Aberdeen will decide whether three members of the U.S. Marshals Service should be found in civil contempt over his requirement to have everyone in his courtroom vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Judge Charles Kornmann notified courthouse employees in March that the vaccinations would be required in order to provide the safest environment for everyone.

The U.S. marshal for South Dakota, Daniel Mosteller, responded to the judge, telling him the U.S. Marshals Service is not requiring employees to get the vaccine and that they will not provide their vaccination status to the court. Mosteller, the chief deputy marshal and chief of staff for the marshals service have been ordered to appear at a hearing June 14.

