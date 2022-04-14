SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s what everyone is talking about tonight… the wind. It’s affecting everything from visibility on the road to people trying to work outside.

Windy conditions are making everyone want to stay inside.

But that’s not always an option. Construction crews still have a job to get done… while doing their best trying to keep things from blowing away.

“The wind tends to try and tip things over, move things around, coming here I saw some guys landscaping with mulch and that was blowing all over the place,” Jon Beatch, Owner of Beatch Construction, said.

Today Beatch Construction is working on a deck, a project that can’t be done indoors. The wind kicks up huge amounts of dirt, dust and debris making seeing difficult.

“Even if you’re cutting something with safety glasses on, you’re still going to get dust in your eyes as it swirls around,” Beatch said.

“Sawdust and all that will blow around on a day like today. Pretty much anything will catch the wind and go so you got to really be careful where you set stuff,” Dalton Engelkes, foreman for Beatch construction, said.

Strong winds also carry the risk of knocking over equipment.

“If you’re not careful which way you set ladders, extension ladders, especially if you’re not strapping them down, they’ll just tip over which makes very unsafe conditions,” Engelkes said.

On a day like this, hold on to your hard hats.. and your camera equipment.