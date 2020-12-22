Construction worker presumed dead after trench collapses in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A construction worker is presumed dead following a trench collapse at a construction site in Rapid City.

Someone from a nearby apartment complex called 911 Monday afternoon after hearing calls for help. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found one man up to his chest in dirt and the other was completely covered. Crews were able to rescue the one man without injuries. But it could be a while before the other victim is recovered.

“This recovery could go through the night to the morning. It just depends. They have all of their equipment out, they are working on getting him out. It’s a pretty big hole. It’s probably about 15 feet by 6 feet wide and probably about 5 feet deep,” Tessa Jaeger, Public Information Officer for Rapid City Fire Department said.

The fire department’s public information officer will provide an update to KELOLAND News as soon as possible.