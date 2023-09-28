SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two major bridge projects in Sioux Falls are getting closer to finishing but both projects will also last into 2024.

City of Sioux Falls and South Dakota Department of Transportation officials provided updates on a handful of road construction projects including the 41st Street diverging diamond and the 6th Street/Unity Bridge during a monthly update.

Harry Johnston with the SDDOT said not all the concrete pouring has finished on 41st Street yet and the full diverging diamond interchange won’t open until Spring 2024.

“There’s still some work to do on the south side of the structure,” Johnston said. “We’re finishing up the approach slabs for the north half of the structure and then we’ll be shifting traffic back to that side in order to finish everything on the south side.”

Construction on the 41st Street diverging diamond started in early 2022 and has been scheduled to finish in 2024.

Johnston said over the winter months, two lanes of traffic for each direction will be maintained over the bridge over Interstate 29. He added pedestrians will be able to walk outside of the bridge on each side.

“We want everybody to be comfortable with the new method of crossing 41st Street and I-29,” Johnston said. “When the spring comes, we will definitely have some information for the public. When we do transition to the full diverging diamond, everybody will be able to know what’s going on.”

Johnston said weather in the next two months will play a role in how many orange cones remain along 41st Street ahead of Christmas shopping at the Empire Mall.

Another diverging diamond intersection is also being installed on Benson Road over Interstate 229 in northeastern Sioux Falls.

Unity Bridge deck pour approaching

The old 6th Street bridge deck was removed by mid-March and work continues to replace the deck for what will be called Unity Bridge.

Sioux Falls principal engineer Wes Philips said the pouring of the concrete deck will happen overnight in the coming weeks.

“At that point, it’s really going to start looking like a bridge,” Philips said.

Philips said the pouring will happen overnight because crews will need a lot of concrete as quickly as possible and there’s less disruption in the overnight hours.

Philips said residents of downtown will hear some backup beeping and running engines from concrete trucks for one night. The city will be notifying residents when the overnight pour plans to happen, Philips said.

Along with the new bridge, a lot of utility work has taken place including blasting through rock. KELOLAND News covered some of the blasting of rock earlier this summer.

Philips said concrete paving is happening near Cherapa Place and boring is happening under the railroad tracks towards Weber Avenue. He said the boring process pulverizes the underground rock into a powder to be pulled out for a 42-inch pipe that will hold utility lines.

“It’s going well and will be complete soon,” Philips said. “Quartzite is very hard. It’s gone better than expected.”

As far as when traffic will be able to use the bridge, Philips said it won’t be open to traffic in the winter months. He said plans for traffic at Lutheran Social Services and Cherapa during winter months are being discussed.

“It’ll still be a temporary road in some areas,” Philips said.