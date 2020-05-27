Construction underway on downtown dog park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new dog park is on its way to Downtown Sioux Falls.

Construction has only just begun for the new Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod here in Downtown. A spot the parks department is hoping to make very fetching for dog owners and their furry friends.

Dall Wilson is enjoying another day walking his dog Godzilla through Falls Park.

“Every time I come downtown, of course, we walk around and we get out here about 3 or 4 times a week, I think,” Wilson said.

Soon, they and other dogs will have another location to sniff out. As a part of the City of Sioux Falls 2020 action plan, construction just started developing the new Kirby Dog Park in Downtown.

“It’s been on our radar – something we’ve known we’ve needed for a long time,” Park development specialist Mike Patten said.

The park will be a half acre in size, and fill in the space between the Great Outdoor Store and Fawick Park.

“We’ve designed it with that sort of ‘urban dog park’ theme so it sort of fits its location,” Patten said.

The new dog park is also looking to create more convenience for those who have a rough time getting to the other parks in town.

“I think it’s a very good location. I’m so glad it’s available and they took advantage of it,” Wilson said.

It’ll have two sections: one for any dogs and one for smaller dogs.

“Both will have concrete walking paths, double gated entrances which allow you to safely leash and unleash your dog as you enter and exit the park,” Patten said.

“The dogs can run free and play, and I can sit down and I don’t have to hold the leash all of the time; that’s the beauty of it,” Wilson said.

It will also have drinking fountains, trees planted for shade, and pet waste stations. The fourth park for our four legged friends to make some new ones.

“It’s very important to dogs because they’re very social animals,” Wilson said.

Contractors are looking to have the park finished by mid-August.