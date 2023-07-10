SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -As kids get older, they need more space… no matter where they live. That’s why the Union Gospel is expanding. The Sioux Falls shelter is adding a floor for families with kids who are 12 and older.

The Union Gospel Mission is in the process of transforming a large storage room into a home for families with older children.

On the third floor of the Union Gospel Mission building, crews are working to build the new family center.

“What this room will provide is housing for a 12-year-old boy, 16-year-old daughter and a mom that are facing homelessness. So, this is the place that older kids and their mom can come to,” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said.

This is just one of the 11 rooms that will be on this floor, and Weber says this room can hold up to eight people.

“So let’s use this space to help people, and that’s our motto. Sharing compassion, having compassion and sharing hope with people. That’s all we want to do, and that’s what this is all about,” Weber said.

No one at the shelter is more excited than Roechelle Williams.

“She lived this program, she lived through all of this, and she understands what this means for other people,” Weber said.

Williams and her son were homeless before she started volunteering and eventually working full time with the Mission. She says this family center is desperately needed.

“Right now, our women’s center is currently turning families away because we do not have availability to take in more families,” Williams said.

And Williams knows that when it’s finished, families in need in Sioux Falls will have a place to turn.

“To me, if my family hit another bump, we would have somewhere to go. That’s the impact,” Williams said.

The Union Gospel Mission hopes to have the family center finished by December 1st.