SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you drive to work or school in southwest Sioux Falls there’s a new road construction project you’ll want to be aware of.

Crews will be putting a mill and asphalt overlay on 85th Street from Louise Avenue to Minnesota Avenue this month.

The first phase begins today and will close 85th from Minnesota to Western Avenue.

Drivers should use 69th Street as an alternate route.