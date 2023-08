SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up if you plan to head to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Due to the Diverging Diamond Interchange project, the west entrance on 41st Street will be closed starting Monday.

The closure is expected to last for a week.

However, access on 41st Street to the east entrance of the mall will open on Monday.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down while traveling through the construction.