SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls residents and visitors can breathe a little easier while motoring down West 41st Street for the next few months.

The major construction on the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) has been completed for 2023.

Light maintenance work will continue near the northbound ramp of I-29 (exit 77).

On the 41st Street bridge over I-29, two eastbound and westbound lanes will be open. On either side of the bridge, three eastbound and westbound lanes will be open.

The pedestrian area will be open alongside the south edge of the bridge.

Under the bridge, I-29 traffic will continue to be routed through two lanes in each direction while crews work on the bridge berms.

The DDI construction began in early 2022. Construction will resume in the spring of 2024 to complete the project. Public education will be given on how motorists can use the bridge.