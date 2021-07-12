Construction starts on the ‘Singing Bridge’

The ‘Singing Bridge’ over the Grand River near Mobridge. Photo courtesy: South Dakota Department of Transportation

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Construction repairs started on the “Singing Bridge” near Mobridge Monday.

Steve Jacobs, a project engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation posted the photo below on his Twitter account.

The bridge is over the Grand River near Mobridge. S.D. Highway 1806. The bridge is 4,002 feet long and has an average daily traffic count of 806 vehicles, according to the SD DOT. It links the city of Mobridge with the communities of Wakpala and Kenel on the Standing Rock Reservation.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic during construction. The contractor anticipates having all repairs completed and the bridge reopened to traffic within four weeks from the project start date, the SD DOT said in a June 30 news release. Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the road closure.

The bridge was named the “Singing Bridge” because of the sound the original surface made when vehicles traveled on it, John Villbrandt of the SD DO Tsaid in a March 3 KELOLAND News story.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, damage was identified on the Highway 1806 bridge located west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 resulting in the temporary bridge closure.