SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s construction season and though it may hamper your travels, road and utility improvements are needed. The following lane three closures will begin on Monday, May 1. Weather permitting, the construction is anticipated to be completed in one week:

Minnesota Avenue and 33rd Street intersection:

The westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from Dakota Ave. to Spring Ave. The left turn lane for northbound traffic will be closed.

Benson Road and Fourth Avenue:

There will be lane closures on Benson Road and Fourth Ave. In the eastbound lane, left turns will not be allowed.

West 51st Street and West Avenue:

The north side of West 51st Street will be closed for approximately 1-1/2 blocks east of West Ave.

South Yeager Road and 33rd to 26th Street

Sanitary sewer manhole replacement will take place in this area and traffic control will be in place. This is phase 1 of the project and anticipated to be completed mid-June.

In all construction areas, drivers are urged to reduce speeds, use caution when approaching these areas and consider alternate routes.

