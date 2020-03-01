Construction season is back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The warmer weather is here and spring is on its way, which means construction season is also approaching.

Monday morning workers will once again be out near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and 26th Street in east Sioux Falls.

Work for this two-year construction project on the bridge over the Big Sioux River and railroad tracks was halted for winter, but now the city is ready to start again.

City engineer Chad Huwe says the month of March will be spent building up the bridge.

“Construction season is here, so just pay attention, put your phones down and drive safely,” city engineer Chad Huwe said.

Huwe says the return of construction workers at 26th and Southeastern shouldn’t have too much of an impact on your daily commutes, though.