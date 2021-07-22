Construction scheduled on Marion Road between 41st and 57th in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you travel in the southwest part of Sioux Falls, there is a road construction project you should know about.

Related Content COVID-19 causes early end to South Dakota Civil Air Patrol youth encampment

Beginning Thursday morning, traffic heading south on Marion Road from 41st to 57th Street will be detoured onto Holbrook Avenue. City officials say northbound traffic on Marion Road won’t be affected.

Crews will be performing asphalt milling and paving operations. The project is expected to take two weeks. Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area and may want to find a different route.