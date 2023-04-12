SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One lane closure and one street closure will affect traffic in Sioux Falls this week.

On Thursday, April 13, the outside lane of northbound Solberg Avenue will be closed at 58th Street. Traffic will be redirected to the inside lane only. Sidewalks will be repaired adjacent to the closure. The project is anticipated to be completed in one week.

On Friday, April 14, all lanes on North Phillips Avenue will be closed between Sixth and Seventh Street. A crane will be setting a roof top unit in this area. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.

Drivers are urged to reduce speeds in these areas and consider using different routes.