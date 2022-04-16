SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three possible construction projects may complicate your commute in Sioux Falls next week.

Beginning April 18, the west leg of the intersection at North Minnesota Avenue and Second Street will be closed.

According to the city, only eastbound traffic on Second Street turning south onto Minnesota Avenue will be affected.

This project is scheduled to be completed by early July.

Additionally, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the intersection at 41st Street and South Gateway Boulevard will be closed Monday to allow crews to install a water line.

This project is expected to be completed that same day.

The following day, Tuesday, April 19, the outside northbound lane on South Marion Road will be closed just south of 12th Street.

This work is anticipated to be completed by Thursday, April 21.

Drivers are asked to use caution, reduce speed and consider taking alternative routes while these construction projects take place.