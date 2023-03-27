SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Sioux Falls, snow is slowly melting away and spring weather is inching closer. That brings the start of construction season and possible impacts to your drive.

Beginning after Monday morning’s commute, Excel Energy will be working on manholes so the eastbound outside lane of West 41st street will be closed at various locations and times as crews progress east towards Kiwanis Avenue.

The city says the closures will be pulled prior to the evening commute. Work is anticipated to be done by the end of the week.

Also starting Monday morning, the outside eastbound lane of East Benson Road will be closed between Casco Avenue and St. Paul Avenue so contractors can bore in electrical utility lines.

Work is expected to be done within two weeks.