Construction project on 26th Street continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Crews are starting on a new portion of the construction project at 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls. This week, workers will start setting the foundation for the north part of the river bridge.

Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center is right in the middle of this construction zone, but as of now, manager Heath Zeigler, says business is steady.

“I think now that the road has finally opened up on our side, people have been able to get in and out a lot easier, they’re not so intimidated by all the cones because they are pretty much gone now, and it’s much easier to get in and out of,” manager Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center, Health Zeigler.

Just east of there, Cherry Creek Grill has also been feeling the effects of the construction.

“Our business is down at least 20%, and that was before covid, and yeah, it’s affected our business substantially and it’s a pretty substantial cost to the businesses,” owner Cherry Creek Grill, Charlie Kneip said.

Throughout the week, drivers can potentially expect traffic delays while crews work to set the beams for the north portion of the bridge over the Big Sioux River. You can also expect delays on the bike path near Rotary Park.

“Hopefully it’s not going to be too terribly bad, we’ve put up with it for over two years now, or something like that, so another day or two is probably not going to be that extremely important, but it’s gotta be done, so will have to roll with the punches, Zeigler said.

Business owners just hope the project will wrap up on time.

“One thing that is frustrating is that they do these construction projects and they don’t realize the impact it has on small businesses, and they’re worried about schedules, if they get done early they get paid extra, if they get done late there’s a penalty, but they don’t realize if this thing goes on another year, it’s another year impact on us,” Kneip said.

Drivers are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving near the construction area.