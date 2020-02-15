Construction on the new arena in Rapid City is right on schedule, officials say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Construction is underway on the new Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, which will soon be called “The Monument”. Officials say the work on the new arena in Rapid City has gone very smoothly so far.

It may not look like much yet, but Rapid City’s Public Works Director, Dale Tech, says it’s taken two years to get to this point.

“The contractor, they’re hard at work, a lot of excavation to do, they’re currently working on the foundation. The great news about the process is that they are on schedule,” Tech said.

The addition to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, soon to be called “The Monument”, will be an updated version of the Barnett Arena, which has been around for more than 40 years.

“But more in the last 10, 15 years it has not been able to keep up with modern events. So we are going to build a new one and it’s going to kick us back to the hay-day and the glory days of what the Barnett Arena once was,” Craig Baltzer, Executive Director of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said.

Construction began in November of 2019. Right now, crews are excavating, pile driving, and laying down concrete.

“That work is going to be going on for quite some time so a passerby won’t see anything that will look like progress but believe me, it’s probably the most important part of the structure going in right now,” Tech said.

“And the weather has been great, we’ve been fortunate to have a pretty mild winter this year. It has not set us back at all. We are very much on time, on budget, everything is going well,” Baltzer said.

The entire project is on track to be finished during Fall of 2021.