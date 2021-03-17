Construction on ‘Summit Arena’ in Rapid City is right on track to be finished by September

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The new 130 million dollar arena in Rapid City is on schedule to be finished by September of 2021.

Dave Richardson is the project executive for the new Summit Arena. He says the construction is right on schedule, regardless of the winter weather.

“It’s definitely affected what we’ve gotten accomplished, however it has not changed the duration or anything of that accord. We’ve had pretty robust planning that we’ve started off with and we’ve maintained that throughout,” Richardson said.

So far, crews have managed to almost finish construction on the foundation, steel beams, and entire exterior.

“We’re starting the rooftop units so that’s a pretty significant milestone for the project. We are starting to set the mechanical equipment on the roof which is actually starting this week so a lot of things are going on,” Richardson said.

Since the start of construction back in November of 2019, nearly 850 men and women have put in 245,000 man-hours on the project.

“It was time to build something new so we can attract some larger concerts, some bigger sports tournaments, all that kind of stuff. We had to build a venue that was going to be able to house all that,” Baltzer said.

Craig Baltzer, the Executive Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, says events in the new arena are scheduled to start this October.

“It’s going along great and it’s actually on time and I think we are probably a little more than 60 percent of the way done here,” Baltzer said.

The Summit Arena is about 250,000 square feet in size. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will officially change its name this summer.