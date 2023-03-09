SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction will soon start on the new Sioux Falls Airport parking ramp.

The four-level parking structure project is set to begin construction on April 3, 2023, with a planned completion date of October 2024.

The $63 million parking ramp will have approximately 975 spaces. The ramp will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist and will include a skyway from the second level to the main terminal.

Renderings of the parking ramp

Officials say due to the construction of the ramp, parking will be limited for the current long-term spaces and there will be no short-term parking available. Travelers will need to use the Economy Lot.

The airport says due to this inconvenience, its shuttle service during construction of the ramp will increase its frequency.