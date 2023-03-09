SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction will soon start on the new Sioux Falls Airport parking ramp.
The four-level parking structure project is set to begin construction on April 3, 2023, with a planned completion date of October 2024.
The $63 million parking ramp will have approximately 975 spaces. The ramp will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist and will include a skyway from the second level to the main terminal.
Officials say due to the construction of the ramp, parking will be limited for the current long-term spaces and there will be no short-term parking available. Travelers will need to use the Economy Lot.
The airport says due to this inconvenience, its shuttle service during construction of the ramp will increase its frequency.