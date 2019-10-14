Construction on new facility at St. Francis House making progress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new St. Francis House facility is starting to come together as construction crews race to have part of it ready by Christmas. Work on the south wing, main office, kitchen and dining area is underway and ahead of schedule.

As the temperature outside drops, work inside at the St. Francis House’s new facility is picking up.

“We had our walk-in cooler and freezer installed on Friday and they’re busy getting ready to start painting the bedrooms. Got the countdown that we’re hopefully moving in on or around December 15 which is in 61 days,” Becker said.

Executive Director Julie Becker says the transition can’t come soon enough.

“Today, I’m bursting at the seams. I’ve already, since I got here this morning, I’ve already had about five people call wanting a bed. I don’t have anything unfortunately,” Becker said.

Once construction is complete on the new building, the old one will be taken down and that’s where the added space will come in.

“We won’t be actually able to expand until we get the main shelter torn down in January and then that wing should be done, probably about August of 2020,” Becker said.

That’s when the St. Francis House will grow to 60 beds for men and 60 beds for women. 21-year-old James Westrom has been living here for three weeks.

“I’m really trying to get back on my feet. I had a little slip-up but now I’m just trying to be a better person. Become part of everything,” Westrom said.

Westrom has found a job and is looking for another. He can’t wait for the new facility to come online.

“There’s going to be like a weight room and all that, a really nice kitchen. It’s going to be awesome,” Westrom said.

Bringing more room for guests to find hope.

“They’re able to rebuild their lives. That’s the part that we help on all different aspects,” Becker said.