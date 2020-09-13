Construction on new arena in Rapid City is right on schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The city is excited for a new addition on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, soon-to-be-called, The Monument.

As you can see the new arena has shot up since construction started last Fall. Right now crews are slabbing concrete on the ground level. In the next few weeks, crews will begin to add a roof.

“As you look at the arena, it’s starting to look like an arena. You can start seeing the rakers going in that hold the seating areas and then the actual seating area platforms are going in,” Craig Baltzer, Civic Center Executive Director, said.

Craig Baltzer is the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center director. He says the new arena is scheduled to open the end of September of 2021.

“We’ve had golfball size hail at one point in time, we’ve had some major wind, and we’ve had some rain and even snow the other day but nothing that really had an impact on the schedule so far,” Baltzer said.

At the beginning of next year, the entire Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will change its name to The Monument.

“We’re starting to hear more and more conversation in the community about it and I think it helps when they drive by and they can actually see walls going up, they see some work being done in the upper elevations of the facility,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications Manager, said.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Manager for the City of Rapid City, says people are excited.

“I think a lot of people, including myself remember when Elvis visited here in the late 70s so we are just excited to see who the new headliners are and just see how the new arena will impact the community moving forward,” Shoemaker said.

The Communications Manager with Rapid City says the new arena costs around $130 million.