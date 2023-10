SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on the Jacobson Plaza in Sioux Falls will officially begin Monday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at Falls Park at 11:30 a.m. at the project site along Phillips Avenue.

Jacobson Plaza will be a year-round recreation destination in downtown Sioux Falls.

The plaza will feature an ice skating ribbon, an all-inclusive playground and a new splash pad.