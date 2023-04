HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Crews started work today on a roundabout in Harrisburg.

The roundabout will be located at Cliff Avenue and Willow Street.

City officials say they’ve spent the last few years researching the best way to improve the intersection as it sees more traffic.

Pedestrian crosswalks and streetscape projects are also included in the plans. The majority of the project is expected to be completed in November.