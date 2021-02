SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota remains one of 18 states not reporting a variant strain of COVID-19.

During a media briefing Monday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 32 states have reported 467 cases of the UK variant known as B117. Meanwhile, two states are reporting a total of three cases of the South Africa variant called B1351 and one state is reporting one case of the Brazil variant known as P1.