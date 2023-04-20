SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on the University of South Dakota’s $31.25 million Wellness Center expansion has started.

USD is adding 45,800 square feet to its Wellness Center which was built in 2011. The addition will include a new indoor competition pool, wellness poll, aquatic obstacle course, wet classroom, hot tub, steam room, locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices and lifeguard rooms. You can see some renderings of the pool in the photos below.

Rendering from USD.

Construction started on April 10 and the expansion will be the new home for USD’s swimming and diving team.

The swimming pool will replace the 43-year-old pool in the DakotaDome.