Construction crews work overnights to fix roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every day we see construction crews working to improve our city, but sometimes it’s what you don’t see that can make the biggest impact.

For several weeks now, contractors have been working on several major intersections across town but major intersections call for major traffic.

“We’re working in very major intersections like 57th & Louise, 26th & Sycamore, a lot of those traffic volumes during those periods during the day,” Principal Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls Wes Philps said.

To avoid this issue, crews have been working overnights to keep things running smoothly.

“The magic of the night work at intersections is that we’re able to close lanes that we wouldn’t normally close during the day because it would really cause traffic to back up. So the contractor can close more, get more work done and have it open back in the morning: 6 a.m.,” Philips said.

The city is working with contractor BX Civil Construction to work on major intersections. Right now, their focus is on 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

“We’re doing some joint repairs, some pavement repairs. There’re cracks in the streets where the joints are kind of busting out. We go out and saw cut all these joints and ” Supervisor for BX Civil & Construction Riley Schmidt said.

Once they’ve ripped out the chunks they fill them with a special material called TechCrete.

“TechCrete is a hot mix. We heat it up to about 400 degrees or so and we dump it out and we pour it into these joints,” Schmidt said.

“It cools and adheres in a solid fashion and then makes a nice patch that lasts longer than standard pothole patching,” Philips said.

“It expands the life of the concrete; you don’t want these joints to blow out even more. If they keep blowing out they could really ruin a tire and nobody wants to deal with that,” Schmidt said.

The amount of time it takes to work on each intersection has varied from a few weeks to only a few days.

They’ve already finished three, and they have two left to go.

“The next two, we don’t have to work nights because it’s over at Marion and 49th Street. So, it’s during the day because that’s where a lot of residential homes are and we don’t want to be keeping anybody up at night,” Schmidt said.