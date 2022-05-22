SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work on the 60th Street bridge over Interstate 229 will start construction May 23. The bridge is located on the northeast side of Sioux Falls, south of the I-90 and I-229 interchange.

According to the SDDOT, the work done on the bridge will include: structure replacement, approach grading, curb and gutter, and asphalt resurfacing. In August 2022, the current bridge will be removed. A new structure is planned to be built in September or October of 2022.

Traffic will be open during construction until May 31, when it will be closed off to the public.

The completion date for the project is estimated to be around August 11, 2023.