Construction causes challenges in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO)– Summer may be winding down, but Construction season is still going strong in many parts of KELOLAND.

And for one community, road work is creating some challenges.

Construction just started here on Holly Boulevard, one of the main routes through Brandon.

That work is creating some troubles for people trying to get through town.

“Just a lot of traffic, so when you try to get in and out, it’s hard, it’s very difficult to get in and out of the parking lot and the street and things like that when you’re here,” Hope Stultz said.

“Brandon is built on just a couple main roads. So, when those get blocked off, there’s not a lot of options,” Cass Coss said.

It’s not just affecting drivers. Cass Coss works at Envive Chiropractic. She say’s they’re dealing with frustrated customers.

“A lot of people acknowledge that it took a long time to get here, forgot about the construction, but yeah it sucks, what do you do,” Coss said.

Hope Stultz is the owner of Divine Treasures Boutique. She says her business is also feeling the impact.

“So we’ve had a lot of people from Sioux Falls tell us that they’re not going to come out.They want their packages shipped. They just don’t want to come out. They don’t want to deal with the construction,” Stultz said.

Which is why they hope the construction is over soon.

“Hopefully it gets done in the allotted time and we don’t have a lot of rain and they can get it opened back up so we can get our Sioux Falls customers and people that want to come out here to shop again,” Stultz said.

The city of Brandon says the road should be opened by September 17th.