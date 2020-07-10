Construction begins soon on Highway 42 near Ethan

ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few weeks, crews will start construction on the James River Bridge along Highway 42, near Ethan, South Dakota.

The seven-point-25 million dollar project is expected to start on August 3rd.

Crews will remove the existing bridge, build a new bridge spanning the James River, and raise the elevation of the road.

That section of the highway will be closed and isn’t expected to reopen until July of next year.

The entire project is expected to be complete by August of 2021.