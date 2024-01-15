SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– A new building is starting to take shape on the McCrossan Boys Ranch campus in Northwest Sioux Falls.

The nonprofit has been raising funds to renovate and expand its school due to a growing need for their services.



“It is a smaller class size and it’s so much easier to get to know every student that’s in the classroom,” Roberta Ruud said.

Ruud is the art teacher at McCrossan Boys Ranch and has deep relationships with all of her students.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I talk with them in every single class,” Ruud said. “I know what’s going on with them every day, not just in my classroom but other classrooms as well. If a student is having an off day, we can help.”

It’s part of what makes their high school so unique and necessary for many of the students they serve.

“Our boys arrive here for a variety of different reasons, we have department of social services kids, department of corrections students, we have private placement students here, so their needs are just in a huge range,” Ruud said.

“There’s so much trouble in families, a lot of dysfunction out there and so much struggling and our kids are on the wrong side of that,” McCrossan Boys Ranch Executive Director Brian Roegiers said.

It’s why McCrossan Boys Ranch began nearly 70 years ago, working to help provide hope and a better life for the boys who come through their doors.

“A lot of times for our kids, they might be the first in their whole family tree to ever graduate from high school,” Roegiers said.

“The teachers here help you a lot more, there’s less students in the classrooms so the teachers get around to you more,” 17-year-old Ethan said.

Ethan is one of the students who will soon be graduating from McCrossan Boys Ranch.

“I’m really good at running, I’m hoping to get a scholarship somewhere, I have one offer so far,” Ethan said.

He’s also an award winning member of the school’s cross country and track team.

“It helps me release my anger and it’s always been helpful because I feel like its definitely one of my coping mechanisms,” Ethan said.

“We have two sports here at McCrossan that actually compete as part of the State High School Athletics Association,” Roegiers said.

It’s one of the reasons the nonprofit set a goal of expanding its school and services, adding a new track, multi-purpose room and classrooms to the current buildings on the more than 90-acre campus.

“We want our kids to have the same experience that they’d get at a regular high school, we think they deserve it,” Roegiers said.

Construction is already underway on the 8,000 square foot addition to the school that the boys will move into this fall. But construction on the track won’t begin until they can raise the rest of a $5 million capital campaign.

“We did a community appeal, raised about $3.5 million, in today’s’ world prices go up on everything, so we still have a bit to raise yet,” Roegiers said.

It’s a major investment that will also help fill a big need in the community.

“There is always an abundance of calls and referrals for our services,” Roegiers said.

Right now McCrossan Boys Ranch serves up to 200 youth at the ranch each year with space for 72 boys to live on the campus. But there are many more boys across the region in need of the services.

“Really the system in South Dakota right now is a little short on places to go,” Roegiers said. “So for us, we want to help as many kids and families as we can. So expanding our school is part of how we can do that.”

Teachers like Ruud are excited for the chance to help more students like Ethan finish high school and find success in the future.

“For those students who are struggling in a public school right now who don’t know what to do who are falling through the cracks, this is a great place for them,” Ruud said.

“Now that the new school is being built it will be way less crowded and I think people will like it here,” Ethan said.

Construction on the new school expansion will be complete this summer. They hope to raise the remaining $1.3 million in their campaign to start construction on the track as soon as possible. Visit their website if you’d like to help donate to the project.