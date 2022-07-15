SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says survey crews will start working on Interstate I-29 at the 12th street bridge in Sioux Falls on Monday.

Travel lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The department says the southbound lanes will be closed Monday, July 18th and Tuesday the 19th.

The northbound lanes will be closed Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday the 21st.

Drivers are asked to be aware of survey workers adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone.