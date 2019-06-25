Local News

Construction almost complete on new Falls Park lower viewing platforms

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 06:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 06:52 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Back in March 2018 a five-year-old girl drowned at Falls Park in Sioux Falls. The city has responded by developing new safer, lower viewing platforms at the park. And while the platform might be low, they're looking to raise safety and security for those who visit the park.

Water from the Big Sioux River isn't the only thing spilling in from the north. Visitor from North Dakota Dave Berger has come down to see the Falls with his family.

"As soon as we found this, it's like, 'we've got to come to see this!' This is just too natural and... history and how many years it's been here," Berger said.

He says there's a lot of good viewpoints at the Falls, but if he had to pick one. 

"This seems to be the nicest, the view we're looking at right now... seems to be the nicest," Berger said.

But very soon, he'll have a new one to look forward to.

"That's going to be nice because you can look up, take it all in and every time you add on to something it just makes it that much better. So, good job to the people that are doing it," Berger said.

"It invites people safely to an area that people want to go. So, before you had to just cross the grass and go stand on top of the rock. Now there will be two locations where people like to go and experience unique views, where people can get down there safely and enjoy that space," Park Development Specialist for the City of Sioux Falls Mike Patten said.

They're hoping to install new handrails and complete construction over the next two weeks, giving visitors and the locals a new outlook on the Falls.

"Any day you'll see hundreds of people walking through the park and as we continue to create new elements for people to come and enjoy the space, it becomes more popular," Patten said.

"Anybody else that wants to visit that doesn't know about it like we didn't, this is pretty awesome," Berger said.

All that's left for the project is installing the new handrails, laying down sod and a final safety inspection. To get a good look at what it will look like when it's done, you can click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


