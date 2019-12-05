Constituent sues over access to senator’s Facebook page

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A constituent is suing Sen. Stace Nelson alleging he violated his constitutional rights by blocking him from the lawmaker’s public Facebook page.

Jeff Church alleges Nelson is denying his right to free speech and his right to petition government by preventing him from participating in a public forum. The two exchanged comments on the Facebook page after Church was critical of Nelson and his politics.

Nelson says Church isn’t entitled to post lies and propaganda on the page along with his views supporting Socialists. Nelson retires from the Senate effective next week. 

