COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — We stopped by Sioux Valley Energy near Colman today to find out what you can do to conserve energy during this high heat.

Manager of Beneficial Electrification, Ben Pierson suggests conserving energy during non-peak times, which is between 4-9 p.m.

“Doing things like keeping your blinds closed. Keeping the doors closed as often as possible,” he said. “Increasing your thermostat to whatever level is acceptable to you. If it’s hotter out, maybe you can handle a little more. And then also having a smart thermostat is good so you can vary the temperature you have in your house when you’re not there. Doing things like cooking outside where you’re not heating your home. You’re not using that electricity. Doing some grilling, things like that.”

Pierson also says to keep your thermostat about five to six degrees higher than usual when you’re away.

For more tips on how to conserve energy, check out the Sioux Valley Energy Energy Efficiency Tool.