‘Connecting Kids’ creating opportunities for Sioux Falls area children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire United Way has been “Connecting Kids” to local activities for free or at a reduced price for the past 15 years.

It’s Connecting Kids program helped more than 650 kids take part in sports, camps, classes and the fine arts last year. 25 different organizations are involved including the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department. Many families use certificates to get their kids swimming lessons. Registration for the next set of lessons in Sioux Falls is next Tuesday.

“On Tuesday we open our second session of indoor swim lessons that will run Monday-Friday in the mornings and then Monday-Thursday in the evenings if you choose to take the evening session,” Pearson said.

Connecting Kids is available for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Those interested in getting a certificate need to be able to show a financial need.