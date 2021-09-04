Congresswomen urge Biden to stop pipeline in Minnesota visit

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2017 file photo, workers make sure that each section of the Enbridge replacement Line 3 that is joined passes muster in Superior, Wisc. The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline says it’s pulling the plug on the contentious project, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company’s permit. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive congressional allies have urged President Joe Biden to stop construction on Enbridge Energy’s much-contested Line 3 project.

Omar and three other congresswomen said the pipeline project would worsen climate change and violate Native American treaty rights. But Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner says six years of reviews, court decisions and permit approvals disprove claims that Line 3 would violate treaty rights or damage the region’s environment.

Pipeline supporters, including Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, state lawmakers and pipeline workers spoke Friday ahead of Omar’s visit to praise the jobs the pipeline has brought to the region.