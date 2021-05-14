Congressman Johnson’s tongue in cheek mask video goes viral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson released a video that may reflect how a lot of us feel.

The video shows the congressman giving advice on what we can do with masks when they are longer needed. The video shows Johnson using his old mask as a drink cuzzi, a cleaning cloth and a pocket square to name a few uses. All set to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it off.”

Johnson hasn’t always been so nonchalant about mask wearing, for instance this video from November of last year, during the height of the pandemic.

“And wear a mask, if we all step up,” Johnson said in November.

Also, Johnson was one of the few dignitaries in the crowd at last years Mt. Rushmore Fourth of July celebration wearing a mask.

We caught up with him today on his way back to South Dakota. He was at an airport in Chicago.

“Well obviously everyone is really excited with the new CDC guidance and I always think it is important to take the policy seriously but I try not to take myself too seriously and so we thought we could get the word out there about the new guidance as well as remind people about the importance of being fully vaccinated while having a little bit of fun,” said Johnson.

Reaction to the video on Facebook has been mixed. One person said “Cute video IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED.” Another called it “Awsomesauce.”

But others weren’t so positive, one said “Guess what? People with brains quit wearing masks after they were vaccinated.”

The @CDCgov says you can ‘Shake Off’ that mask if you’re fully vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/ApjY8ar84T — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) May 13, 2021

“The reactions were overwhelmingly positive anytime any politician posts anything on twitter or Facebook the people who are so angry they comment have a tendency to be negative, but if you actually look at the reaction about the percentage of people giving you a thumbs up , ah well over 95 percent of the feedback has been positive because I think people are excited to have the era of the mask behind us and that’s why getting fully vaccinated is so important.”

The video has thousands views on Johnson’s Facebook page and even more on other social media platforms.

Johnson says because of the vaccine, confidence in the American economy is back, and the light at the end of the tunnel is nearing.