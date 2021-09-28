Congressman Johnson to host ‘Under 35’ tele-town hall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 presidential election saw one of the highest youth voter turnouts nationwide in recent history at about 50 percent.

That’s according to CIRCLE, a research organization at Tufts University.

The numbers also show South Dakota had one of the lowest voter turnouts in the country among people 18-29 at just 32 percent.

An upcoming tele-town hall aims to engage the state’s younger people.

24-year-old Ally Brandner thinks it’s important for people her age to be engaged in politics.

“In South Dakota, we do have a smaller state and I think we have more access to our delegation to be able to voice our opinions,” Ally Brandner of Sioux Falls said.

On Wednesday people can dial into that opportunity.

South Dakota’s U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson will hold a town hall over the the phone geared toward people 35 and under.

The purpose of the call is to talk about what’s happening in Washington D.C. right now.

“It is so easy to talk to the people who show up to town halls. Now those are often people in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. I also want to make sure I am thoughtful and deliberate about listening to voices who maybe don’t come to those in-person town hall meetings,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Let’s say you’re older than 35 and you call in. Well, you’re not going to get kicked off the phone, but this is a special opportunity for younger South Dakotans to get involved.

“I spend a fair amount of time around young people, and they don’t like the tone in politics. They think the politicians are too selfish; they think the politicians are too mean. They don’t understand why we can’t just work together and get things done. Listen, politics is a complicated business, but there is some truth in those values. I do feel like sometimes in D.C. we spend a little too much time fighting and not enough time working, and I think that’s what I’m going to hear loud and clear from this youth telephone town hall,” Johnson said.

Brandner is hoping more young people join her on the call.

“Be informed, get active. I know not everyone wants to have those conversations, but I think it’s important to have,” Brandner said.

The tele-town hall happens Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

To join, call 1-833-946-1543.