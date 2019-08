SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls man faces charges after being arrested at the scene of a crash on Friday.

While officers investigated a crash on West 41st Street and South Carolyn Avenue, a man was livestreaming as they worked. A short time later, Mark Burgess, 35, joined the man who was livestreaming in the area. Burgess yelled profanities and obscenities at police.