SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health care professionals who work in nursing homes, home health, hospice and assisted living kicked off the two-day Post-Acute Partners in Care Conference Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

They hold the conference every spring for professionals across the state.

South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) chief operating officer Tammy Hatting says this conference is especially important now during the nursing home crisis and after the pandemic.

“To be able to come together, instead of by Zoom, come together in-person and get their education credits that they work for and they have to have to keep up their licensure, but also to be able to stay on top of trends. But what we’re focusing on this year with this conference is on innovation. We really want to look forward into what the future of long-term care in South Dakota looks like,” Hatting said.

They had 26 different sessions with a variety of topics that health care professionals can attend.

The conference wraps up Thursday.