HULL, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary and theft.

The sheriff says it happened in Hull at the Eastside Ball Diamond Concession Stand between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it appears that someone broke in and stole candy, drinks and paperwork.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff.