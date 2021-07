SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two events celebrating the opening of Montgomery’s fourth South Dakota showroom raise more than $8,000 for local nonprofits.

Earlier this month, concerts were held at the Montgomery’s locations in Aberdeen and Madison. The events featured Nashville recording artist and South Dakota native Dustin Evans.

The money raised will go to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse shelter in Aberdeen, and Interlakes Area United Way in Madison.