Concert series underway at Good Earth State Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second Good Earth State Park concert series is happening now after getting canceled last year.

The live music Sunday at the park comes to you from local band Jor Fren.

“It’s a really welcoming environment,” guitarist Jacob Lemme said.

“There’s breathing space and everything. With the art that they’re creating right now that I’m seeing, I think it’s amazing, and I think you should be here,” singer Soleil Bashale said.

Sunday’s concert was the third one of the summer. There will be a performer at the park every Sunday through July 25.

The concerts start at 4:00 in the afternoon, and there is a food truck at each one. They averaged 100-200 visitors two years ago, but that number has climbed to around 300 this year.

“It’s just really cool to see everybody coming together and experiencing the park,” park manager Jim Henning said.

“It’s fun to be around other folks, and yeah, outdoors is good. We always love coming out here and hiking and it’s kind of fun to do some hiking and catch a concert at the same time,” Brady Holm said.

The concerts are free, but you do need to have a state park entrance license.

You can see a full list of upcoming performers on the park’s Facebook page.