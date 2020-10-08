Concert promoters looking for alternative ways to make money for now

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, a lot of companies and small businesses also took a hit, financially, including concert promoters.

For more than 20 years, Tim Mikkels has been writing and recording commercials at his full service ad agency called Gunn Productions.

But he’s also a concert promoter and says everything was going great, until the pandemic hit.

“One year ago 75 to 100 concerts today 0,” Mikkels said.

Mikkels says his business has taken a big financial hit.

“My business is down 90%, I’m in the concert business, I’m in the entertainment business,” Mikkels said.

Until things turn around, Mikkels, the creative businessman he is, is exploring new ventures for now.

“I started this business in 1994, I’ve never asked for a loan from anybody, I’ve never asked for help from anybody, it’s trouble,” Mikkels said. “My main business is my ad agency that’s how I keep the wolf off the door and that business is way down and then concert promotions was a close second.”

Trouble he’ll have to deal with until he can begin promoting concerts once again.

“There’ll be spotty concerts, but to see concerts come back like they were a year ago, it’s going to be a while,” Mikkels said.

Mikkels says he has exciting things happening. To check out his website, click here.