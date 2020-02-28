Concerns surrounding food deliverers and staying safe

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) – Right now, police say they don’t know the motive behind Wednesday night’s shooting, but this incident raises concerns for delivery drivers, and the community.

Having food delivered right to your house is not only convenient, it’s more common than ever. But, for those bringing you the food, there are some concerns.

“A lot of them do carry different things of protection, different ways of protection, but it’s always been a concern for us,” Alicia Larsen, assistant manager of Boss’ Pizza and Chicken said.

Following last night’s shooting that left a pizza delivery driver dead, police are reminding people to always be on the look out.

“The main thing I think people should do, and this is not just delivery drivers, but anybody is just to be aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye on what’s going on around you,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Larsen says Boss’ Pizza keeps tabs on its delivery drivers at all times.

“They are required to assign a delivery to themselves so we do know what address they’re going to at all times and when they left and pretty much when they’ll be back,” Larsen said.

Larsen advises delivery drivers to stay in their car if they are uncomfortable or see something suspicious.

“If there is any place that they’re uncomfortable with, as far as like no lighting on the exterior of the house, I would definitely stay in your car, lock the car and call the customer to have them meet you or to turn on their lights when you get there,” Larsen said.

Police say these types of incidents aren’t all that common in Sioux Falls, but if you see something suspicious, get yourself to a safe area and call the police.