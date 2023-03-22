SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People continue to voice their concerns over proposed CO2 pipelines that will be built across several states including South Dakota. The Woodbury County, Iowa, Board of Supervisors heard from people who don’t want the pipelines and don’t want eminent domain to be used.

“There’s lots of reasons people are fighting the pipelines. Should we be listening to everyday Iowans or pipeline profiteers? The CO2 pipeline cartel is an affront to democracy that is aiming to harass homeowners into compliance for massive financial gain,” said Deborah Main, a concerned citizen.

Matthew Ung, the Chair of the Board of Supervisors, talked about how other counties in the state are dealing with this situation.

“I think there is a united front, every time I go to a state-wide supervisor meeting, or I talk to other supervisors, certainly the ones bordering us, there’s a common concern. So, we just really want to communicate to the state legislators that it’s really all of our mutual constituents that have concerns about the hazardous pipelines being hazardous, number one, and number two, the use of eminent domain and impacting future development along the route,” said Ung.

The Summit Carbon pipeline would be two thousand miles long stopping off at ethanol plants capturing their CO2 from their distilling process.

So far it was reached easement agreements across more than 60 percent of the route.

The proposed Navigator CO2 pipeline is 1,300 miles long.

Navigator signed a Letter of Intent to provide carbon capture, utilization, and storage services to POET, which is based in Sioux Falls.

The company says these pipelines optimize carbon usage and minimize emissions.