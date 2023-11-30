RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City first responders are looking into a structural-integrity issue affecting the foundation of a towers at the Block 5 construction site downtown.

Authorities have closed Saint Joseph Street between 7th Street and 5th Street in case the tower should collapse. Buildings in the area have also been evacuated.

Construction workers reported they noticed the foundation of one of the elevator shafts was shifting just after 4 p.m. MT.

Rapid City officials say the tower is leaning to the south, towards Kansas City Street. Police Chief Don Hedrick says the construction company plans to start working to take the tower down and that will take some time. Construction crews were also going to try to shore up the tower to keep it from collapsing.

Police and fire units are on scene to monitor the situation; the public is asked to avoid the area for their own safety.

Block 5 is a mixed-use development, which will include an over 300-space parking garage, a hotel, convention center and more once complete. Lloyd Companies is the developer for the project; it released the following statement on the situation Thursday evening.