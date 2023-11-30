RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City first responders are looking into a structural-integrity issue affecting the foundation of a towers at the Block 5 construction site downtown.
Authorities have closed Saint Joseph Street between 7th Street and 5th Street in case the tower should collapse. Buildings in the area have also been evacuated.
Construction workers reported they noticed the foundation of one of the elevator shafts was shifting just after 4 p.m. MT.
Rapid City officials say the tower is leaning to the south, towards Kansas City Street. Police Chief Don Hedrick says the construction company plans to start working to take the tower down and that will take some time. Construction crews were also going to try to shore up the tower to keep it from collapsing.
Police and fire units are on scene to monitor the situation; the public is asked to avoid the area for their own safety.
Block 5 is a mixed-use development, which will include an over 300-space parking garage, a hotel, convention center and more once complete. Lloyd Companies is the developer for the project; it released the following statement on the situation Thursday evening.
Earlier this afternoon, a portion of the foundation beneath an elevator tower at Block 5 has been compromised. The construction teams on the site have halted work, and the site has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. There have been no injuries.Luke Jessen, Lloyd Companies VP of Development
Our teams are evaluating the situation with local authorities and are working to stabilize the elevator tower. Our top priority is to maintain safety for those working in and around the project, as well as the surrounding properties. We are continuing to investigate the incident and will communicate further updates as they become available.